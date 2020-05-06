B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The province recorded three new deaths and 23 new cases of COVID-19 on the same day as it is scheduled to unveil a broad plan on how to reopen B.C.’s economy.

On Monday (May 6), Dr. Bonnie Henry said a total of 2,255 people have tested positive for the virus and 1,494 of them have since recovered. A total of 124 people have died.

There are now 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, with 19 of them in ICU.

B.C. did not implement a hard shutdown like those seen in Ontario and Quebec, which both began their own reopening plans this week. In B.C., many non-essential businesses have continued to operate at a reduced level.

On Monday, Henry released modelling showing that current interactions, which are at 30 per cent of pre-coronavirus days, could double to 60 per cent and still keep hospitalizations fairly flat.

The details of B.C. re-opening plan are scheduled to be unveiled at 3 p.m.

Much of the focus going forward is set to be on staying home when sick, keeping up increased person hygiene and screening for symptoms