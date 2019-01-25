Castanet reporter Nicholas Johansen faces a criminal charge of violating a court-ordered publication ban. —Image: Youtube

B.C. reporter charged with violating court-ordered publication ban

Castanet’s Nicholas Johansen accused of publishing banned information in court case

A reporter with Kelowna news outlet Castanet is facing a criminal charge after being accused of violating a court-ordered publication ban last summer.

Nicholas Raymond Johansen is charged with one count of failing to comply with a court order on June 6, 2018.

That order was a discretionary publication ban handed down by provincial court judge Richard Hewson.

Summary offences are described by the province as less serious offences and carry a maximum penalty of a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail. Some summary offences have higher maximum sentences.

Details of the case Johansen was reporting on were not included in the charge and the specific article in question was not cited.

Publication bans are usually put in place to protect the identity of a witness or victim.

Neither Johansen nor Castanet managing editor John Manchester were immediately available for comment.

Johansen is scheduled to make his first court appearance Jan. 24.

