B.C. reports 342 new COVID cases as infections reach a two-month high

Half of the day’s cases come from Interior Health

The province is reporting 342 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday (Aug. 4), a number not seen since May.

Of the new cases, 66 are in Fraser Health, 57 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, 171 are in Interior Health, 13 are in Northern Health, 32 are in Island Health and three new cases are in people who typically reside outside of Canada.

There are 1,764 active cases, of which 945 are in Interior Health. There are 55 people in hospital, 23 of whom are in intensive care or ICU.

Vaccination rates for people ages 12 and older have reached 81.5 per cent for first doses and 67.9 for second doses. There have been 6,931,815 doses of COVID vaccines administered so far.

There are five long-term care facilities currently experiencing COVID outbreaks: Holyrood Manor (Fraser Health), Nelson Jubilee Manor, Kootenay Street Village, Cottonwoods Care Centre and Brookhaven Care Centre (Interior Health).

According to the province, 78 per cent of cases are in people who are unvaccinated, while 18 per cent are in people who have had just one dose.

