As of Friday (April 23), B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region. (Pixabay)

As of Friday (April 23), B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region. (Pixabay)

Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

People will not be able to book a campsite outside of their health region – although Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health are being treated as one zone

British Columbians can still go camping in their own region, says Dr. Bonnie Henry regarding non-essential travel restrictions that took effect Friday.

On Thursday (April 22), the provincial health officer said people looking to enjoy the outdoors this spring can still go camping – just closer to home.

“If you do need a break, then go to a place that’s close by,” Henry said. “Go for a hike within your local area. If you’re going camping, go camping within your local health area.”

B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health authority, which is being enforced at the discretion of the campsite operator.

READ ALSO: ‘Stay local’: B.C. tourism groups back COVID-19 travel ban

For the purposes of the new travel restrictions, Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions are being treated as a single region, said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

The remaining zones consist of Vancouver Island as well as Northern and Interior regions.

Operators are also being asked to cancel any already-made bookings. BC Parks is said it is ensuring those who booked a provincial camping site outside of their health authority are refunded.

RELATED: B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

A checkpoint system will now see police at major highway and ferry crossings, able to slap $575 fines upon non-essential travellers.

The Emergency Program Act measures are aimed at preventing COVID-19 spread between parts of the province, Farnworth said.

“If we act now and do the right thing, we can still have a summer like those we are all used to.”

The travel ban will remain in effect until May 25.

READ MORE: Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CampingCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. paramedics responded to a record 138 overdose calls in a single day
Next story
Update: Single lane traffic still in effect due to landslide on Highway 16 West

Just Posted

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

COVID-19 exposure identified in Fort St. James. (Image courtesy CDC)
Northern Health announces COVID-19 exposure at Fort St. James Secondary

Exposure occured April 14 - April 16, 2021

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

From left - Mikel Abbot, Alfred Schaefer and Peter Greene at the opening of their first Rural Leaf cannabis shop in Smithers in October, 2019. (File photo)
Rural Leaf Cannabis wants to set up shop in Fort St James

Public hearing set for Tuesday, May 4

Lumber worker (File Photo)
Fort St. James Mayor worried about potential downfalls when hot lumber market cools

“We need more people and more jobs here.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)
Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

As of Friday (April 23), B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region. (Pixabay)
Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

People will not be able to book a campsite outside of their health region – although Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health are being treated as one zone

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine she has provided to customers April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
AstraZeneca vaccine can be given to adults 30 and older, NACI recommends

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization provided the update in a briefing Friday

Most Read