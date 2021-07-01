British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. residents should still wear masks in indoor public places: Dr. Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry says masks remain an important layer of protection until more people have immunity

British Columbia’s top doctor is encouraging people to continue wearing masks in all indoor places, even as they’re no longer mandatory starting Canada Day.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says masks remain an important layer of protection until more people have immunity from two doses of vaccine, which nearly 31 per cent of residents aged 12 and over have received.

Henry and Dix say the next phase of B.C.’s restart plan is a chance to look ahead and reconnect but also to recognize the challenges various communities have faced over the last year and a half.

Police and ICBC will be launching a summer CounterAttack campaign as public health orders are eased and nightclubs and casinos are open for the first time since last year.

The Canadian Press

