Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Aug. 24, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Province now up to 974 active coronavirus infections

After hovering around the 70-a-day mark in recent days, B.C. reported a new daily record of 124 cases on Friday.

There were no new deaths or community outbreaks reported, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Aug. 28. The new cases bring the number of active coronavirus infections in the province to 974, with 2,796 people under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in B.C. 4,310 people have recovered and been cleared. There remain nine outbreaks in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and two acute-care units have active outbreaks.

more to come…

