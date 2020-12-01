A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

B.C. recorded another 656 cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, reversing a slight decrease as the province comes out of the weekend with strict restrictions on travel and indoor activities still in place.

Another 16 people have died in B.C. from COVID-19 related causes, for a total of 457. As of Tuesday, the number of hospitalized people went from 316 to 336, and the number in intensive care went from 75 to 76. Active cases stood at 8,796 with Tuesday’s additional totals.

B.C. recorded more than 2,000 new cases over the weekend, 750 on Saturday, 731 on Sunday and 596 as of Monday, with 46 deaths over the weekend, the highest three-day total so far.

“Since we last reported, we have had 140 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 408 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 10 in the Island Health region, 83 in the Interior Health region, 15 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement Dec. 1.

“Remember that events, which refer to anything that gathers people together – whether on a one-time, regular or irregular basis – are not allowed for now. This includes religious, cultural or community events. Do not gather at home with anyone other than your household or core bubble.”

RELATED: B.C.’s largest care home outbreak records 19 deaths

RELATED: B.C. residents worried about huge COVID-19 deficits

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 exposure at The Key, weather shelter announced in Fort St. James
Next story
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposure at The Key, weather shelter announced in Fort St. James

Northern Health made the public service announcement Dec. 1

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

Eight cases still active, 44 considered recovered

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Second COVID-19 exposure incident confirmed at Fort St. James Secondary

First exposure incident at the high school was announced Nov.26

MLA John Rustad with Kate Ryan-Lloyd, Clerk of the Legislative Assembly during his swearing-in ceremony. (Submitted photo)
John Rustad officially sworn-in as MLA in virtual ceremony

Official swearing-in took place Friday, Nov.27

Fort St. James Secondary School announced a confirmed incident of COVID-19 exposure at the school. (Black Press file photo)
COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Fort St. James Secondary School

Northern Health will be following up directly with anyone who is identified as a close contact

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await privacy commissioner decision on COVID-19 information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Peter Beckett. ~ File photo
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

Ash and Lisa Van carry a freshly cut Christmas tree while wearing personal protective masks at a Christmas Tree Farm in Egbert, Ontario, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
‘Everyone wants a tree and they want it now’: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

Anticipated demand for Christmas trees has sparked a rush by some to purchase more trees wholesale

Most Read