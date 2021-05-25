Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Hospitalization ticks back up to 301, one more death

B.C. recorded 289 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the second day below 300 as the province lifted its ban on on indoor dining and light indoor fitness activities.

B.C.’s daily case count has declined since Friday, where there were 420 new cases confirmed. There were 356 in the 24 hours up to Saturday, 325 up to Sunday and 293 recorded on Monday, Victoria Day, the first time B.C. has been under 300 new infections since late October.

The number of patients in hospital was 292, with 96 in intensive care as of Monday. That climbed to 301 in hospital Tuesday, with 93 people in intensive care. There was one additional death reported Tuesday, for a total of 1,680 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

“Since we last reported, we have had 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 176 new cases in the Fraser Health region, three in the Island Health region, 35 in the Interior Health region, four in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement May 25.

Henry and Dix announced the province’s four-step restart plan Tuesday, starting with the return of indoor dining and some light group fitness activities after a six-week “circuit breaker” order to stop B.C.’s highest infection rates through March and April.

RELATED: Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed as of May 25

RELATED: Indoor fitness, outdoor practices and games OK again

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering
Next story
Overdue man rescued from the sky northeast of Prince George

Just Posted

A man who fell ill in the forest was rescued by several search and rescue teams from across northern B.C. this past Victoria Day long weekend. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook)
Overdue man rescued from the sky northeast of Prince George

Search efforts led by numerous volunteers

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

SD91 logo. (File photo)
School District 91 receives $1.9 million for minor capital projects, new buses

Upgrades to exterior wall systems, HVAC and four buses on the way

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to make announcement on restrictions Tuesday

A Nisga’a woman is planning to file litigation against Northern Health, alleging racism and malpractice at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
Nisga’a woman plans to file lawsuit against Northern Health

Kristy White alleges racism, malpractice at Prince George hospital left her child with brain damage

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along rural roadway

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Hospitalization ticks back up to 301, one more death

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by a wolf at an education centre south of Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 25. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Woman attacked by wolf-dog crosses in Nanaimo; airlifted to hospital

‘I don’t know why she was in there, but I anticipate she was trying to feed them,’ says fire department chief Ron Gueulette

Puppies in care of BC SPCA Puppies in care of BC SPCA
24 animals seized from Kamloops breeder previously convicted of animal cruelty

16 Pomeranian, Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies and one three-month old Labrador retriever were seized

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as early July

Most Read