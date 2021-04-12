UPDATE: B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking back up after maintenance

Caller told to call back later in the day

B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking website appears to be down as of the morning of Monday, April 12, 2021. (Black Press Media)

The province’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system is back up after maintenance on Monday (April 12) morning.

A person attempting to book in Fraser Health said that they were unable to book through the website or by phone prior to 8 a.m., with the agent on the line telling them to try again in a couple hours. The system appeared to go back up around 8:45 a.m.

B.C. is currently registering people ages 60 and up for the vaccine. Once a person is registered, they will be informed when they become eligible for a vaccine and can book online or by phone.

Black Press Media has reached out to the province for more details on the vaccine booking system maintenance.

READ MORE: Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines