Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases rise to 437 Friday, 3 more deaths

Hospital cases down slightly as booster doses continue

B.C. public health teams reported 437 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from below 300 at the start of the week.

There are 211 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections, down from 220 on Thursday, with 72 in intensive care, down by one in the 24 hours up to Dec. 10. There were three more deaths attributed to the coronavirus, for a total of 2,381 in B.C. since the pandemic began.

B.C.’s vaccine campaign has delivered 8.9 million doses so far, with booster third doses being offered to people age 65 and older starting this week.

Public health testing has now confirmed 10 cases of the Omicron variant of concern in B.C.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: COVID-19 spreads at UVic after off-campus events

RELATED: Business Christmas parties OK for more than 50

New and active cases by region for Dec. 10:

• 105 new cases in Fraser Health, 871 active

• 90 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 589 active

• 93 new cases in Interior Health, 575 active

• 22 new cases in Northern Health, 243 active

• 127 new cases in Island Health, 664 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
VIDEO: Crews working around the clock to repair storm-ravaged Coquihalla
Next story
Abbotsford saffron farm suffers major flood losses, but crop is in renewal

Just Posted

An encampment on Hwy 16 in New Hazelton near the CN Rail tracks was set up in solidarity with Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents following arrests made at the company’s worksite near Houston. Two men were arrested near the camp triggering a request by Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen to review police actions. (Deb Meissner photo)
B.C. RCMP will review Hazelton arrests following Stikine MLA’s “complaint letter”

The first turbines landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, 2020. The wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along Highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: Jake Wray/Black Press)
Turbines for Site C Dam force overnight Hwy 16 closures

Northern Health Authority has issued revised public health orders on Dec. 9, permitting in-person worship services for vaccinated people up to 50 per cent capacity inside the venue. (Black Press Media file photo)
New public health order permits in-person worship in northern B.C.

Nathan Cullen meets with Wet’suwet’en leaders during a blockade of the Coastal GasLink worksite near Houston in 2019. (Interior News archive photo)
Stikine MLA calls on RCMP top cop to review pipeline opponents’ arrests in Hazelton