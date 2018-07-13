“I’m looking forward to hearing from British Columbians from every corner of the province on the proposed changes, so we can be sure we get it right,” George Heyman, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. (Black Press files)

B.C.’s environmental assessment process seeks public feedback

From now until July 30, British Columbians will have the unique opportunity to shape the future of how major environmental projects are assessed in B.C., according to a news release issued by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

British Columbians are encourage to provide feedback on recommended changes to B.C.’s environmental assessment (EA) process, which is focused on enhancing public confidence and meaningful participation and discourse and advancing reconciliation with First Nations, while protecting the environment while providing clear pathways to sustainable projects.

These key outcomes, per information provided in the news release, are the direct result of three months of engagement and discussion with the newly formed Environmental Assessment Advisory Committee.

Additionally, the outcomes have stemmed directly out of government-to-government meetings with Indigenous groups, First Nations workshops and meetings with key industry, environmental non-governmental organizations, local governments and EA practitioner stakeholders.

“We’ve worked extensively with First Nations, stakeholders and community representatives throughout B.C. to ensure the proposed changes to B.C.’s environmental assessment process do a better job of protecting British Columbians’ natural environment, health, heritage and societies, while continuing to attract investment and sustainably growing our economy,” said George Heyman, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “I’m looking forward to hearing from British Columbians from every corner of the province on the proposed changes, so we can be sure we get it right.”

By advancing reconciliation and working with First Nations across the province, B.C.’s revitalized EA process will supposedly create a stronger certainty with all EA participants, while reducing potential conflicts, delays and litigation.

The Government of British Columbia states that the revitalization of the environmental assessment process is of the utmost importance when it comes to the Confidence and Supply Agreement with the B.C. Green Party Caucus.

Ultimately, according to the news release, a document outlining public engagement will be released at the end of the summer, with an intentions paper detailing the intended changes to B.C.’s EA process being released in early fall, later this year.

Previous story
Update: Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Just Posted

Highlights and winners from the Binche Fishing Derby

The third annual event was a massive succes

Buy BC relaunches to keep business local

Local farmers’ markets may benefit

Province expands program to keep youth away from gang life

The Government of British Columbia is providing $1.12 million in additional funding… Continue reading

Applications for high-speed internet in rural communities being accepted

According to a news release that was issued by the Ministry of… Continue reading

B.C.’s environmental assessment process seeks public feedback

From now until July 30, British Columbians will have the unique opportunity… Continue reading

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

B.C. woman, 96, aims for Guinness World Record for whitewater rafting

Hazel Amos known to friends and family as a daredevil whitewater warrior when on the Thompson River

How to qualify Canada for the World Cup: Start early, have fun and share info

Canadian men, currently ranked 79th in the world, have qualified just once for the World Cup

Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

Marijuana growing rules aim to protect B.C. farmland

Local governments can prevent construction of concrete ‘bunkers’ in ALR

B.C. Conservatives urge constructive solutions in wake of Greyhound pullout

Scott Anderson blasts NDP and Liberals for not doing enough to address bus cuts

Report: Are British Columbians addicted to air conditioning?

A new report from BC Hydro indicates British Columbians are increasingly turning to air conditioning to beat the heat.

Most Read