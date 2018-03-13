Prince Rupert. (Allan Stebbing/Twitter)

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

It was a (relative) scorcher of a day in B.C.’s northern communities as four temperature records were broken on Monday

Bella Bella saw a four-degree record high of 17 degrees (previous record was 13 degrees set in 2005), Masset saw a record 15 degrees (previous record was 13.9 degrees in 1905), Prince Rupert saw 17.5 degrees (previous record was 16.7 degrees in 1937) and the Cassiar Area hit 7.3 degrees (previous record was 5.6 degrees in 1965) Celsius.

The Lower Mainland was the hottest place in B.C. as two communities saw temperatures reach over 20 degrees Celsius on Monday.

White Rock was the warmest place in the region at 21.7 degrees, beating out a record of 18.3 degrees set in 1965.

Pitt Meadows beat a 1941 record to hit 21.4 degrees and although Abbotsford didn’t crack 20 degrees, 19.8 degrees was still a record high for the community.

The Island heated up as well with Victoria Harbour hitting a record 16.0 degrees, Victoria Airport hitting 16.8 degrees.

