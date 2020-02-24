B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce B.C.’s seventh case of novel coronavirus at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 24, 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

B.C.’s seventh case of novel coronavirus is recovering at home in the Fraser Health region, after health authorities spent the weekend following up his contacts since he contracted the virus from a woman diagnosed last week.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday the latest case was in “close contact” with the woman identified as B.C.’s sixth case last week after she returned home from Iran.

“This is a man in his 40s who is also in the Fraser Health region,” Henry told reporters at the B.C. legislature Monday. “He had onset of symptoms prior to the case six diagnosis, so we’ve been working diligently over the weekend with Fraser Health to identify anybody that he came into contact with prior to going into isolation last week.”

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

Just Posted

Fort St. James Green Energy plant ‘offline’ until April

Plant manager said the biomass facility had an unforseen circumstance last December.

Feds should have extended EI, says displaced forestry worker

Only 11 workers in the district have been placed into other jobs via forestry placement office.

Mainly sunny Saturday, but cloudy weather in the forecast

Environment Canada weather report for the week of Feb. 24

CGL must revise impact assessment on Unist’ot’en Healing Center

Environmental Assessment Office not satisfied with report’s shortcomings

Man, 40, killed in hit and run in Fort St. James

One person is dead in a hit and run case that is… Continue reading

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

More than 1,000 athletes competed in the 2020 BC Winter Games

B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

The federal tax collector expects to handle about two million paper returns this calendar year out of roughly 26 million filings

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline dispute highlights need for clarity

As the B.C. treaty process grinds on, uncertainty remains

Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Health ministry wouldn’t comment on specific flight routes

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

Part of a series of blockades nationwide

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

Most Read