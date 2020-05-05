B.C. has seen 2,232 cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Four more people have died from the contagious respiratory illness

B.C. has recorded a mere eight new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as well as four more deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

There have been 2,232 confirmed cases since the contagious respiratory illness touched down in B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced on Tuesday (May 5).

The four fatalities included three within the Fraser Health Authority and one withing Vancouver Coastal Health, bringing the total number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus to 121, Henry said.

As of Tuesday, 1,472 people have fully recovered, meaning there are 639 active confirmed cases with 78 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 21 of those in intensive care.

The news comes as Premier John Horgan is expected to unveil the province’s plan to ease current restrictions tomorrow.

More to come.

