B.C shatters another single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases

B.C. reported 274 new COVID-19 cases Thursday (Oct. 22), shattering the single-day record set just Wednesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there have been no new deaths. One of the new cases is epi-linked, Henry said.

There have now been a total of 12,331 cases since the pandemic began, of which 1,920 are currently active. There are 71 people in hospital, 24 of whom are in ICU. More than 4,500 people are under public health monitoring currently.

Henry said there have been 10,398 tests completed in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate is at 2.6 per cent.

