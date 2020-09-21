Premier John Horgan has called for a Fall election and B.C. voters will head to the polls Oct. 24. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)

B.C. snap election: What we know about candidates running in the Nechako Lakes riding

Premier Horgan called for a snap election Monday, Sept. 21.

Voters in British Columbia will head to the polls on Oct. 24 as Premier John Horgan has called for a snap election this fall.

On Sept. 21, Horgan officially terminated his minority government agreement with the B.C. Green Party and called for an election at the end of October.

The Premier has requested the province’s lieutenant governor, Janet Austin, to call the next election, BC NDP said in a statement Monday, Sept. 21.

READ: Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

The Express has gathered everything we know about the candidates in the Nechako Lakes riding so far.

In the region, only two candidates have stepped up as of Monday afternoon to announce that they are running again.

John Rustad (BC Liberals) and Anne Marie Sam (BC NDP) announced their candidacy last week.

Anne Marie Sam, who ran in the 2017 provincial elections for the NDP announced her candidacy for the party’s nomination Sept. 17.

Sam was defeated by Rustad, the current BC Liberal MLA for the riding.

Should Rustad secure the BC Liberal nomination, this will be his fifth campaign with his first win being in 2005 when he was elected in the Prince George-Omineca riding.

That riding was dissolved when the Nechako Lakes riding was created for the 2009 election and Rustad has represented that riding ever since.

“I enjoy representing my constituency and I always do what I can for my riding,” he said.

From the Fort St. James area, Sam has been a school trustee and has served as a councillor for the Nak’azdii Band Council.

Following the 2017 election, Sam became a senior ministerial assistant in the provincial indigenous relations and reconciliation ministry and has now taken a leave from that post.

“I want to join John Horgan’s team to develop solutions to the challenges people are facing and deliver support for our resource dependent communities,” she said in a press release.

READ: Anne Marie Sam seeks NDP nomination for Nechako Lakes riding

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

With files from Black Press Media.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
