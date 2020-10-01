B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

B.C. began October with 89 more COVID-19 cases determined from results of more than 10,000 tests.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 10,899 tests conducted in one day is a record for B.C. and “an incredible feat” as labs around the province have ramped up capacity. The results are encouraging, with infected people being identified without passing the coronavirus on to many others, she said Oct. 1.

“We’re now seeing smaller clusters, and we’re seeing the numbers level off,” Henry said.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported one additional death, and one new outbreak in a long-term care home. A single staff member tested positive at George Derby Centre in Burnaby, the second time that facility has required the outbreak protocol.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus