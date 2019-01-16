Desi May photo

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm wreaked havoc on B.C.’s south coast

The December storm that battered much of B.C.’s south coast cost $37 million in insured damages, the Insurance Bureau of Canada announced Wednesday.

On Dec. 20, strong winds and heavy rain causes significant damage to about 3,000 homes, as well as businesses and vehicles.

The brunt of it was felt in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, and the Gulf Islands, where many BC Hydro customers were without power over Christmas. In White Rock, the iconic pier at the city’s waterfront was cut in two when moored boats crashed through it.

At its peak, the storm put 750,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark.

WATCH: ‘It’s heartbreaking’: Hundreds flock to White Rock pier to see storm’s aftermath

READ MORE: Small island runs out of gas, groceries as power stays off on parts of B.C.’s coast

The end-of-year storm brought the total insured damage from extreme weather across the country to $1.9 billion in 2018.

“The financial costs of climate change are increasing rapidly,” said Aaron Sutherland, vice president for the bureau’s Pacific region.

“Last month’s storm events are the latest example of the need to improve our resilience to climate change and adapt to the new weather reality we face.”

Black Press Media readers thank BC Hydro workers after December storm

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Condo rental bans may be on way out with B.C. empty home tax
Next story
Trudeau says politicians shouldn’t prey on Canadians’ fears

Just Posted

B.C. chiefs show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Chiefs from around B.C. outside the Coastal GasLink pipeline route in Smithers show support.

Woman killed in head-on crash near Vanderhoof

RCMP say driver crossed the centre line and hit a loaded fuel tanker truck

RCMP to review actions at Wet’suwet’en pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

B.C. chiefs show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Chiefs from around B.C. outside the Coastal GasLink pipeline route in Smithers show support.

B.C. chief says they didn’t give up rights for gas pipeline to be built

Hereditary chief: no elected band council or Crown authority has jurisdiction over Wet’suwet’en land

Condo rental bans may be on way out with B.C. empty home tax

Many exemptions to tax, but annual declarations required

UPDATE: B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

The pair are missing from Kamloops

Daredevil changes game plan to jump broken White Rock pier

Brooke Colby tells council daredevil event would help boost waterfront business

Liberal bows out of byelection after singling out Jagmeet Singh’s race

Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background

Charges should be considered in B.C. man’s police-involved death, watchdog says

Myles Gray died in August 2015 in Burnaby

Truck hauling compressed gas for ‘virtual pipeline’ crashes on B.C. highway

Driver charged and highway closed for nine hours - containers did not rupture

Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after knee injury

Pettersson said he wasn’t feeling any pain during Wednesday’s skate

Most Read