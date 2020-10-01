Coastal GasLink pipe segments stored at the port in Stewart. Company expects sections to start arriving at Houston site later this month. (File photo)

B.C. Supreme Court hears petition for judicial review of Coastal GasLink certificate

B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office granted Coastal GasLink an extension last October

Lawyers for the Office of the Wet’suwet’en are in British Columbia Supreme Court today seeking an order quashing the extension of the environmental assessment certificate for a pipeline that was at the centre of countrywide protests in February.

The executive director of B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office granted Coastal GasLink an extension last October, nearly five years after a certificate was first issued for the 670-kilomtre pipeline meant to carry natural gas from the Dawson Creek area to Kitimat, where it would be converted to liquid for export.

A petition filed in February on behalf of the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, a non-profit society governed by several hereditary chiefs, says environmental assessment certificates set a deadline of five years, by which time a project must be “substantially” underway.

The document says the assessment office confirmed that the factors informing the director’s decision to grant Coastal GasLink a one-time extension included the company’s compliance record, as well as “potential significant adverse effects that would require revisions” to the certificate and its conditions.

But lawyers for the Office of the Wet’suwet’en say the environmental assessment office failed to determine whether the report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls released last summer raised such changes or consider an analysis of gender-based harms associated with the pipeline project.

They’re also arguing that the records used to make the director’s decision failed to address more than 50 instances of non-compliance with existing conditions in a 10-month period starting in January 2019.

While they’re arguing the decision to grant the extension was unreasonable and unjustifiable, the response to the petition filed on behalf of the environmental assessment office says there is no merit for the judicial review.

It argues the petition conflates a summary report by the assessment office that recommended the approval with the decision of the executive director, saying the report is an important component of the record of the decision but it’s not correct to describe it as the reasoning.

The hereditary chiefs have opposed Coastal GasLink’s pipeline project, while five elected Wet’suwet’en band councils signed agreements with the company approving construction.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

Just Posted

B.C. Supreme Court hears petition for judicial review of Coastal GasLink certificate

B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office granted Coastal GasLink an extension last October

Lake Babine Nation in Woyenne sees two positive Covid cases

Chief Gordon Alec gives the community an update

Bob Motion wins by-election for Mayor

Official results were declared Sept. 29

Single vehicle rollover on Highway 16 claims life of young woman, seriously injures another

The single vehicle incident occurred at Highway 16 and Hillcrest Way

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

BC Greens focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Greens have promised to move away from the for-profit care home model

‘It’s a nightmare’: Northern B.C. family desperate after living in hotel for a year

Renae Podgorney says because of a lack of rentals, she’s now applying to rent a one-bedroom unit

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks

Ban on ‘unsafe roadside panhandling’ to be enforced

Be prepared and drive safely, say BC RCMP as winter draws closer

Police provide list of ways to stay safe while driving in winter conditions

Lessons from a pandemic: How to design a nursing home that’s safe and love-filled

A look at how one care home is battling the pandemic with the social needs of the elderly in their care

Most Read