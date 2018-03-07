B.C teacher resigns, has teaching licence suspended after profanity-laced rant

A Vancouver teacher who went on multiple profanity-laced tirades in his classrooms has resigned from his job and had his teaching licence suspended for two weeks.

A B.C. Teachers Regulation Branch report released this week says that Maple Fun Sun Low yelled and insulted two students in his class on Nov. 21, 2017.

A female Grade 11 student had asked Low if the class would be watching a movie of a Shakespeare play they were studying.

The report said Low began screaming that the students were being “assholes,” telling them they had “to be stupid to watch movies” and to “get it out of your stupid little brains.”

READ: B.C. teacher suspended after student passes out from headlock

Low then accused a second student of laughing at him and told the student to “shut your teeth.”

Students in the class said they were shocked and scared after Low’s 20 minute tirade.

When the female Grade 11 student went up to Low after class to voice her discomfort, Low told her that that “I’m not having this conversation with you.”

This wasn’t Low’s first offence; on Aug. 1, Low was disciplined after he screamed at his students and left them in tears.

He was told to take a conflict management course, which he completed later that year.

Low resigned effective Jan. 31 and lost his teaching licence for two weeks ending on March 11.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.