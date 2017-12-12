B.C. teacher suspended after explicit images projected to class

Jeffrey Rohin Muthanna had been viewing porn on a school laptop for two years

A B.C. teacher has been suspended without pay for almost three weeks after looking at porn on his school laptop.

According to recently released report from the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch, Jeffrey Rohin Muthanna had used his school district-issued laptop to view pornographic images and use a chat room during non-work hours over a period of two years.

Some of those images were broadcast to students in June 2016, when Muthanna was trying to project school materials onto a whiteboard using the laptop.

According to the report, “a picture of female genitalia from an internet ‘pop up’” was projected onto the whiteboard and seen by students and an assistant.

Three months later, the school district, which is not identified in the report, sent Muthanna a letter of discipline and suspended him without pay for 13 days.

He has agreed also to a reprimand from the regulation branch.

