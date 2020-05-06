One of the “incel” cartoons featured in the documentary which did not contain graphic-sexual imagery. Screenshot taken from Vice documentary, “This is what the life of an incel looks like.”

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

An Abbotsford high school teacher has received a five-day suspension for showing his Grade 12 class a short documentary about “incels,” an online hate group consisting of self-described “involuntarily celibate” men.

The incel community is known for blaming their sexual frustrations on women in online forums, which has led some in their cohort to commit acts of mass murder targeting the opposite sex.

The Vice documentary called “This is what the life of an incel looks like” references two of these killers, one of whom is Alex Manassian, a subscriber to incel ideology who drove a van into a busy sidewalk of people in Toronto in 2018, killing 10.

RELATED: ‘I accomplished my mission,’ accused in Toronto van attack told police

The seven-minute video features an interview with a member of the incel community who shares his “negative views of women, who are described as sexually manipulative, vain and shallow,” the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation’s decision says.

“The video shows graphic, cartoon-like, sexually explicit images of women as sexual objects and images of men having violent sexual encounters with women. The text accompanying these images is derogatory and demeaning of both men and women.”

Justin Thanh Dat Hung, the teacher who showed his family studies class the documentary in early 2019, had not viewed the video before watching it with his class, and failed to ensure it aligned with the curriculum, according to the decision.

“This was in breach of the District’s administrative procedures.”

A month after Hung showed the video to this class, a parent made a complaint to the commissioner. One student reported the video made them feel uncomfortable, and another student apparently left the class.

In June 2019, the district issued Hung a letter of discipline, and suspended him without pay for five days.

Abby Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 burnout: Can-do attitude gives way to anxiety, despair for many
Next story
VIDEO: Six Canadian Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured at ceremony

Just Posted

UPDATE: Mounties investigating a death in Vanderhoof

Police say a woman was found dead in the backseat of a car that was stopped by Vanderhoof RCMP on Sunday, May 3.

‘We have check-points, not road blockades’, say Nak’azdli officials

“Nak’azdli did not advise the fire department immediately before, nor at the time road blocks were being put in place as it was happening on that morning of April 20th,” Fire Chief Steven DeRousie said.

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Over $1.8 M in funding announced for northern B.C. projects

Northern Development Initiative Trust have announced funding for two projects in Vanderhoof amongst others.

Fort St. James residents unhappy with 2020 budget

Budget consideration, Nak’azdli road blockades and more being discussed by council

VIDEO: Six Canadian Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured at ceremony

Helicopter crashed into the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece on April 29

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

COVID-19 burnout: Can-do attitude gives way to anxiety, despair for many

One-fifth of Canadians say they will experience ‘high levels’ of depression if isolation continues into summer

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction

Provincial Health Officer wrote Soap and Water and Common Sense in 2009

Most Read