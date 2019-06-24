A GoFundMe has been set up for Tai Caverhill, who’s life was taken after a tragic accident at Camp Bernard last Wednesday when a tree fell on him during a school filed trip. (GoFundMe)

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Tai Caverhill is being remembered as a hero following a tragic accident last week that took his life and left another student in critical condition while on a school field trip on Vancouver Island

First responders were called to Camp Barnard west of Sooke at around 3:30 p.m. on June 19 over reports of a boy being trapped under a fallen tree.

UPDATE: Victoria teen killed on field trip near Sooke

The 13-year-old had spotted the tree falling towards where he and his friends were walking, quickly alerting the group to run away.

“Sadly, he saved his friends’ lives but couldn’t save his own,” reads the description of an online fundraiser set up by the Thai Kids Club of Victoria to help assist the family.

Caverhill was set to start Grade 9 at Oak Bay Secondary in September. According to the GoFundMe page, his last words to his mother before he left for the wilderness camp were, “Take care of Lanna and Daddy for me.”

His sister, Lanna, was born with tuberous sclerosis and underwent brain surgery in 2018. Caverhill recently started working at the Little Thai Place restaurant to earn extra income.

Falling tree kills B.C. woman during hike

“Tai wanted to take responsibility for his own expenses as he knew that her parents had continuing medical bills and treatment for Lanna,” reads the page.

To honour his “kind heart,” half of the donations raised will go to Tuberous Sclerosis Canada.

A statement issued by the Greater Victoria School District remembers the boy’s positive outlook and infectious smile.

“[Tai] was the type of student who would kindly greet anyone he passed in the hallway,” said school board chair Jordan Watters. “Tai will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the entire community.”

The fundraiser page also said Caverhill’s mother, Boom, will close her daycare business indefinitely. With the original goal of $10,000, the GoFundMe has raised $24,441 in two days.


