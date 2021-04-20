Selina Robinson is shown in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday November 17, 2017. British Columbia’s finance minister says her professional training as a family therapist helped her develop the New Democrat government’s first budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she will table Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to table budget that’s expected to deal with COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Robinson released a fiscal update last December that said the impact of the pandemic on B.C.’s economy was uncertain

The British Columbia government will table a budget today that outlines its economic plan after feeling the full force of the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year.

B.C.’s last budget was tabled in February 2020, just as the province’s first COVID-19 cases were being diagnosed.

It forecast modest surpluses for three years.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson says the pandemic has changed that outlook, but added in a recent interview that the budget will look beyond COVID-19 and lay the groundwork for future prosperity.

Robinson released a fiscal update last December that said the impact of the pandemic on B.C.’s economy was uncertain, and forecast a deficit for this fiscal year nearing $14 billion.

This is Robinson’s first budget since the former housing minister was appointed finance minister last November following the New Democrat election win last fall.

She says she has consulted with business groups, social advocates and families to provide her with the focus for a budget that aims to get everybody through the pandemic and looks toward economic recovery.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

