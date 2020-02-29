B.C. truck drivers caught with passengers sitting on wood block, children’s car seat

Mounties are reminding truck drivers that neither a wood block – nor a child’s car seat – are appropriate replacements for legal passenger seats in rigs or any other vehicles.
RCMP in Burnaby conducted a number of commercial vehicle safety stops this week in the city and took to social media to highlight some of the infractions officers found.
On Thursday, police officers stopped a truck in South Burnaby only to find a passenger sitting on a block of wood. The driver was issued three tickets for five violations and slapped with a $1,018 fine. The truck was “placed out of service” and towed.
Then on Friday, officers stopped another commercial truck after finding three passengers in a two-passenger rig. The extra adult passenger was using a child booster seat on the floor of the vehicle, police said.
While the driver was issued a $598 ticket, the extra passenger left the truck and took the SkyTrain.
Mounties called the blitz a “a resounding success,” and said more details on further incidents will be released Monday.
