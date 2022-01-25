Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry described B.C.’s latest COVID-19 analysis and modelling at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 14, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry described B.C.’s latest COVID-19 analysis and modelling at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 14, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. vaccine card order extended to June 30 as Omicron spreads

Youth sports tournaments allowed to resume on Feb. 1

Results on booster vaccines from B.C., the U.S., Japan and South Korea is confirming the effectiveness of third doses of vaccine in preventing infection from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

Henry announced Jan. 25 that while the spread of infections continues to decline in B.C., the vaccine card for access to restaurants, fitness facilities and other indoor spaces is being extended to June 30, for people aged 12 and older. One restriction being eased is on youth sports tournaments, which can resume effective Feb. 1. Adult tournaments remain prohibited.

Henry reviewed the latest isolation orders Jan. 25, as B.C. approaches the second anniversary of the first confirmed case on Jan. 28, 2020. Double-vaccinated adults and children aged 18 and younger who experience fever, cough and other respiratory symptoms should isolate for five days. For the following five days, if fever and other symptoms subside, people can go to work, school or other activities but should be cautious because they may still shed virus, Henry said. Unvaccinated people with symptoms should isolate for 10 days because they shed more virus.

RELATED: Half of Canadian kids 5-11 not yet vaccinated for COVID-19

RELATED: Canadians must show proof of vaccination to enter U.S.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
StatCan: COVID-19 led to more than half-a-year drop in life expectancy in 2020
Next story
Man arrested in sledgehammer, knife attack on B.C. village staff

Just Posted

Maria Ayre sends a backhand shot on net during the Northern Capitals game against the Fraser Valley Rush. The game was planned to take place outdoors, but had to be moved indoors in Fort St. James due to high temperatures. (Aman Parhar Photo - Vanderhoof Omineca Express)
Cougars, Northern Capitals play in Fort St. James

Brenda Gouglas. (Submitted photo)
Fort St. James resident likes being informed by attending local government meetings

Levi Brewis, of the Mackenize Nordiques finishes just ahead of 100 Mile Nordics’ Erik Lundsbye. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Young Nordics compete in Teck Northern Cup Race

Dozens of signs were held at the Willow Inn in Quesnel on Thursday, Jan. 20 where the body of 33-year-old Carmelita Abraham was recently found. A Quesnel man is facing charges of murder and indignity to human remains. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
VIDEO: ‘No woman should go through this’ — Community gathers to honour murdered woman