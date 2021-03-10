A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15

British Columbians over 85 years old will be able to book COVID vaccine appointments on Thursday at noon, as officials move up the timeline on the immunization plan.

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15.

Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement late Wednesday afternoon.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said in a social media post that it’s “good news” that vaccine appointments for seniors are now ahead of schedule.

On Monday, call centres across the province were flooded when registration opened for people 90 years old and over, as well as Indigenous people over 65 years old. Officials say those centres have since been able to process vaccination appointment bookings quickly.

READ MORE: B.C. minister blasts Telus performance on 90-plus vaccine appointments

The update on vaccine registration comes as the third federally approved vaccine by AstraZeneca began arriving in B.C.

As of Wednesday, 355,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the province, a number expected to rise quickly as community vaccination clinics for elderly people open in many communities on March 15.

Coronavirus

