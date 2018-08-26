BC Wildfire Service image of ongoing Shovel Lake wildfire. The fire is currently active at 86,397 hectares as of Aug. 21.

B.C. wildfire season now second worst in province’s history

Only second to 2017 where more than one million hectares burned

Government statistics indicate this year’s wildfire season is the second worst in British Columbia’s history, burning 945 square kilometres of land.

The BC Wildfire Service says this year’s season comes in behind last year, which saw more than 1,200 square kilometres burnt and roughly 65,000 people displaced or evacuated from their homes.

READ MORE: Protest erupts after BC Wildfire Service nixes sprinkler idea to combat large fire

But the provincial agency says 1,981 blazes had ignited in the province as of Sunday — nearly 600 more fires than in 2017.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Northwest Fire Centre based out of Smithers, B.C., has borne the brunt of the this season, seeing roughly 540 square kilometres of fires.

That’s nearly five times more than the second-highest region, the Prince George Fire Centre, 370 kilometres southeast of Smithers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

Just Posted

Ootsa Lake resident speaks out, Burns Lake

We are not bunch of ignorant newbies

Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires

Passengers can board BC Bus North at the Co-op

It runs through Vanderhoof four days per week

VIDEO: Huge pyrocumulus cloud of smoke over Burns Lake

Poor air quality issued in many parts of B.C.

Communication gap between EOC’s, Fort St. James

Nak’azdli Chief demands first-hand information and has put a possible rescind order on hold

Pod of orcas hunting a seal in B.C. waters caught on camera

A group boating near Oak Bay ended up rather close to a pod hunting fot their dinner

B.C. wildfire season now second worst in province’s history

Only second to 2017 where more than one million hectares burned

Fur’real, it’s National Dog Day

Young pups, old dogs, it’s time to celebrate everyone

Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

Drainage from sinks, laundry machines, bath tubs and shower stalls is growing

Presidents, lawmakers honour John McCain’s life of service

Everyone from Barack Obama to Justin Trudeau spoke out

B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan’s latest reality check on wildfire threat

‘New normal’ is not a solution, just an empty sound bite

B.C. Lions fall to 3-6 after 24-21 loss to Roughriders

Saskatchewan roughs up Leos in Vancouver

Whitecaps rally to rattle Earthquakes 3-2

Vancouver comes back from 2-0 deficit for MLS win in San Jose

John McCain, U.S. war hero and presidential candidate, dies at 81

Irascible senator a fearless and outspoken voice on policy and politics to the end

Most Read