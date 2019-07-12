B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Ms. G, who used to be an elementary school assistant, created an account on the chat website AirG on March 22, 2018, under the user name “trained_dog.” (Pexels photo)

WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing content.

A 48-year-old woman was sentenced to 14 months behind bars for sharing pictures of her grandchildren online to a stranger, saying she would enjoy “secretly watching” him abuse them.

The woman, known only as “Ms. G” because of a publication ban, was sentenced in a Prince George courtroom in May after pleading guilty to making and accessing child pornography. An updated ruling was recently published online.

In her decision, Justice Cassandra Malfair outlines “vile communication” between the grandmother and the stranger, and her struggle to deal with a lifetime of abuse from both strangers and relatives starting when she was just five years old.

Ms. G, who used to be an elementary school assistant, created an account on the chat website AirG on March 22, 2018, under the user name “trained_dog.” She took part in explicit sexual conversations with a stranger with the username “daddy669” on topics such as child abuse, bestiality and sexual assaults.

The grandma divulged to the stranger that she had three granddaughters ages five, six and seven years old, and sent him photos. He said he would “love to train” the children, and she said she would enjoy “secretly watching” them be abused.

She also shared photo of a child she identified as a “little girl in town.” She would later create an account on a second website at the stranger’s request to access child pornography.

The disturbing conversations went on for a week, then stopped.

But AirG operators had already reported the conversations to police, who worked with the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre. Search warrants were obtained May 2 and 3, and Ms. G was arrested May 4.

More than 70 images of child porn and bestiality were found on her phone.

In her statement to police, Ms. G said she had never thought about touching any of her grandchildren, nor had she touched any of her students.

According to the court documents, she admitted to being “turned on” by the chats, and said she created the account because her partner ignores her. She said she knew it was wrong to talk about sexual acts involving children, but was troubled by her own horrific experience of sexual abuse.

Actions part of a ‘repugnant sexual fantasy,’ judge says

A pre-sentence report found that Ms. G suffers from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder arising from her childhood trauma and abuse. She had been seeing a counsellor and was prescribed medication to help combat her depressive episodes.

Ms. G had told the judge she was remorseful and asked her to acknowledge her “cries for help” amid poor access to mental health services and delays in getting psychiatric appointments.

“I feel terrible. I really pray that no one was hurt. I only thought of it as a conversation, I didn’t think that kids might be involved,” Ms. G told a psychologist in the pre-sentence report. “He said he got the pictures online. I wasn’t really thinking.”

Malfair acknowledged how the grandmother’s own abuse contributed to her later actions and that she has no criminal record. But she also underlined how the woman thought of herself as a victim instead of an offender whose actions will continue to re-victimize the children involved through the redistribution of the material now online.

“Ms. G. put her own grandchildren at risk by sharing their photographs with daddy669 and encouraging him to sexually abuse them,” Malfair wrote. “While there was some anonymity in their relationship, I find it risky and irresponsible for Ms. G. to bring her granddaughters to the attention of a potentially dangerous sexual predator.

“She undermined the dignity and sexual integrity of her own grandchildren by offering up their images as props in a repugnant sexual fantasy.”

Ms. G also received three years’ probation. There is no sex offender programming for women in B.C., but she must undergo counselling, refrain from using electronic devices and accessing the internet, and have no contact with any child under the age of 14.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. See the sexual assault fact sheet provided by Victim Services and Crime Prevention. You can also call your local police or VictimLinkBC for information and support.

