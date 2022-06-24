FILE: A B.C. woman had to pay $384 for veterinary care after her elderly cat went missing. (Darren McDonald photo)

B.C. woman on the hook for vet bills she didn’t approve while cat was in shelter

Owner had to pay $384 in vet bills before her cat could be released

A B.C. woman must pay for veterinary bills for care that she did not consent to her cat receiving, the Civil Resolution Tribunal has ruled.

On September 13, 2021, the woman’s cat Zuki went missing and was later turned in at a Coquitlam animal shelter. Shelter attendants immediately brought Zuki to a private veterinarian for an examination.

The 15-year-old cat was dehydrated, showing signs of leg weakness and frailty. Veterinary records show Zuki was given an exam, x-rays, a fluid bag and medication for $384. The owner did call the shelter to see if Zuki was there and argued that she should have been released immediately. But Zuki was already in veterinary care when the owner called.

When the owner came to pick up Zuki, the shelter wouldn’t release the cat until the vet bill was paid.

The owner argues that Zuki was not in distress and did not need urgent veterinary care, she was just elderly. Zuki was euthanized shortly after.

Tribunal member Micah Carmody found that Zuki was in distress. Coquitlam bylaws require owners of “impounded animals” to provide pay any charges related to the impounding and care of the animal.

Carmody ruled that the veterinary charges stand, however, he credited the owner $13.91 for a return of buprenorphine because Zuki had been euthanized and no longer needed it. The owner was also awarded tribunal costs at $62.50.

READ MORE: Owner’s noisy charge saves 14-pound dog from B.C. cougar attack

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘We have no other health-care options’: Nelson walk-in clinics struggling during family doctor shortage
Next story
Gidimt’en members sue RCMP, Coastal GasLink for harassment, intimidation

Just Posted

(Photo: Tom Zytaruk) B.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeal in Vancouver
Gidimt’en members sue RCMP, Coastal GasLink for harassment, intimidation

Prince George author Gillian Wigmore won the Danuta Gleed Literary Award, which recognizes the best debut short fiction collection by a Canadian author in English. (Photo courtesy Emily Jane Photography)
Prince George fiction writer wins award for story of veterinarian life in northern B.C.

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jessie Wyant Millwater. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Canada-wide warrant issued for man going between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Tyson Roberts of Quesnel holds on during the saddle bronc event at the B.C. High School Rodeo in Spring 2020. (Cassidy Dankochik photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Support pours in for seriously injured rising Quesnel rodeo star