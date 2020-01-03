(Pexels)

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

A B.C. woman has been ordered to pay $200,000 after she defamed her ex-boyfriend on social media following the pair’s breakup.

According to a B.C. Supreme Court ruling made public this week, Noelle Halcrow made a series of posts on Instagram and other websites about her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Rook, between August 2016 and August 2017.

Rook ended the one-month relationship in August 2015, then got back together less than a year later for six months, only for Rook to again end things in July 2016.

After the splits, Halcrow would post false claims about her ex’s career, personality and sexual health, creating more than 75 posts across the various platforms, with a dozen receiving more than 1,500 views each, according to evidence submitted by Rook’s lawyer.

Halcrow, who did not give any evidence, argued her friends and others had made the posts, not her.

But a tech expert was able to trace several posts back to an IP address linked to the WiFi network in Halcrow’s home. She also texted Rook a number of times about taking down the posts and threatening to put them up again or create further posts.

ALSO READ: Langley tourism board threatens to sue B&B owner for online defamation

Rook told the court that the posts caused him to feel anxiety, especially those that referred to his ex-wife and daughter.

Justice Elliott Myers called Halcrow’s campaign “as relentless as it was extensive,” and motivated by malice.

“The evidence is clear and compelling that Ms. Halcrow did, in fact, put the posts on the websites,” he wrote.

He ordered her to pay $175,000 in general damages, $25,000 in aggravated damages, and to cover Rook’s legal fees and the cost of his $30,000 reputation consultants who were hired to take the posts down.

Halcrow is under a court injunction banning her from republishing any of the posts.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Millions of sparks’: Weather raises Australia’s fire danger
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

Just Posted

Missing person in Fort St. James

Margaret Duncan went missing on Dec. 31

Cancelled flights, avalanche warnings for North Coast regions

North Coast winter storm warning in effect

First baby of 2020 arrives in Northern Health

Baby Aubrey Nellis was born at University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George

Injunction granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

UPDATE: Izaiah Loring family says young man missing since Boxing Day has been found

No details have been released; family requests privacy

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

Victoria researcher finds ‘holy grail’ of killer whales

Encounter marks farthest south Type D orcas have been spotted

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

B.C. mom gets $368 traffic ticket for touching phone mounted to dashboard

Lawyer says that ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

Most Read