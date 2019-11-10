FILE - In this June 18, 2019, file photo, an inflatable Baby Trump balloon towers over protestors during a rally in Orlando, Fla. A coalition of liberal groups is hoping to take the fight over House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump to the streets. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

‘Baby Trump’ balloon slashed at Alabama appearance

The orange, diaper-clad, cellphone-clutching caricature is often taken to Trump appearances to protest him.

A towering “Baby Trump” protest balloon was knifed and deflated by someone unhappy with its appearance during President Donald Trump’s Saturday trip to Alabama, organizers said.

The incident occurred during Trump’s visit to watch the University of Alabama football game. The balloon, which is over 20 feet (6.1 metres) tall, was set up in a nearby park.

Jim Girvan, the organizer of a group that “adopts” out the Trump balloons for protests, said a man charged the balloon with a knife and cut an 8-foot-long (2.4-meter-long) gash in the back. Girvan said the unidentified man was taken into custody. Tuscaloosa police did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

Baby Trump first rose over London when local activists brainstormed a way to troll Trump. Now several groups raise money to bring balloon replicas around the U.S.

Robert Kennedy, a volunteer “baby sitter” who brought the balloon to Tuscaloosa, said the balloon immediately began to sag after it was cut.

The day had been going mostly smoothly, Kennedy said. Some people yelled “Trump 2020” as they passed while others posed for selfies with the balloon. But then Kennedy said a man sidled up on the back of the balloon and attacked it with a knife. He ran away but was caught by police officers, Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he’s accompanied Baby Trump to many appearances and never witnessed an attack on the balloon, although someone did stab a “Baby Trump” balloon in London earlier this year.

“It is rare to get that kind of anger,” Kennedy said.

The Associated Press

