Taylor Bachrach with his family at Smithers Brewing Company shortly after winning the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding in the recent federal election. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Bachrach named Critic for Infrastructure and Communities

Skeena Bulkley Valley MP says this role in the NDP shadow cabinet can benefit his riding

The recently sworn in MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley has a role in the NDP shadow cabinet.

Taylor Bachrach has been named Critic for Infrastructure and Communities.

“As families struggle to make ends meet, municipalities are being asked to do more and more with fewer resources. New Democrats will be partners in helping deliver for communities across the country,” said Jagmeet Singh, leader of the federal NDP said when he made the announcement at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. “As a former mayor for a rural community, Taylor understands first-hand the struggles municipalities are faced with in delivering for their residents. As our new critic for infrastructure and communities, I’m confident that Taylor will be a champion in this important work.”

Bachrach said this was a role he expressed interest in when he sat down and spoke with Singh recently.

“I love working with local government, it has been my life for the past decade,” said Bachrach. “A lot of the work around infrastructure sits with the local order of government. I think the critic role will help me build on the relationships and experience I bring to the job.”

He added this is something he cares very deeply about.

“The title of the critic role in the ministerial area is infrastructure and communities. And I am passionate about community. It is what I’ve spent most of my adult life working on and I am really looking forward to contributing to the health and vitality of Canadian communities through this new criticship.”

He said this portfolio can benefit the Northwest.

“Rural and northern communities are often overlooked when it comes to infrastructure investment and our region is no different in that regard. My hope is that this role will allow me to shed some light on the infrastructure challenges in our riding and hopefully ensure that northwest B.C. communities get their fair share of federal dollars,” he said.

Bachrach was elected MP for Skeena Bulkley Valley for the first time on Oct. 21. Previously, he served as mayor of Smithers since 2011.

“I have tried to hit the ground running and I have had the opportunity over the past couple of weeks to get out and meet with some of the mayors and councils in the region,” he said. “And I will continue that outreach effort into the new year and I look forward to discussing the opportunities that northwest B.C. communities face, especially when it comes to infrastructure.”

