Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)

Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.

Prohibition comes as B.C. sees record-breaking heat wave and increase in wildfires

Amid scorching temperatures that are expected to continue through the week, including on Canada Day, B.C. has announced a province-wide ban on campfires.

The restrictions take effect on Wednesday, June 30, at noon PST and include campfires but also Category 2 and Category 3 open fires. The use of fireworks, sky lanterns and chimneys and tiki torches are also prohibited.

A campfire is defined as any fire smaller than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide.

“Camping is a long-standing tradition in this province,” the forest ministry said in a statement.

“The B.C. government recognizes that people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously.”

Anyone found in violation of the ban can be fined $1,150 or face up to one year in jail and be ordered to pay firefighting costs if the fire sparks a wildfire.

READ MORE: Fire above Peachland remains out-of-control, Highway 97 reopens

There are 20 active wildfires burning in the province, 13 of which sparked in the past two days.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bc wildfiresCamping

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drying up in summer heat, only 38 Monday
Next story
One airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in B.C. neighbourhood

Just Posted

Roger Harris of Bella Coola displays where his allegiance lays as the Montreal Canadiens prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals June 28, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Coast hockey fans ready to cheer for Carey Price in Stanley Cup finals

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province

Shoes and flowers were placed outside during a three-day healing ceremony held earlier this month at the site of Lejac Residential School in memory of 215 children found buried at a former Kamloops residential school. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Canada Day a time for reflection, not celebration: Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief

Skeena B.C. Liberal MLA Ellis Ross at a gathering in Terrace on June 21. (Binny Paul/Terrace Standard)
Canada Day shouldn’t be cancelled, instead focus on uniting: Indigenous MLA Ellis Ross