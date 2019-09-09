Sept. 7, 2019 — Bargain Basement is now open at a new location within the district of Fort St. James. (Aman Parhar photo)

Bargain Basement moves to a new location

Photos: Community based thrift store provides necessary resources to residents

The Bargain Basement thrift store in Fort St. James has moved to a different location and the volunteers operating the store said the community has been very supportive in the move.

The thrift store is now located on #2 – 207 Douglas Ave. and a grand opening was held on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The community based thrift store is run by volunteers and Jennifer, one of the volunteers said the store has never needed to ask for funding before this move.

“We have always been an organization that gives money out. But for this move, we applied for a number of grants and received money from the Integris Credit Union, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, the District of Fort St. James and Community Foundation,” she said.

With the current economic downturn in the district, the community based thrift store provides necessary resources for residents.

Instead of consumable goods going into the landfill, it gets back into the market where people can access them with a greater reduced price, Jennifer added.

The thrift store is looking for more volunteers and anyone interested can go to the thrift store and inquire about applications.

In terms of economic benefits to the community, the thrift store donates a bursary every year to the high school. The store has also given funds to the Hospital Auxiliary groups for different equipment.

Additionally they have provided relief in terms of materials and funds to residents who may have lost their homes to a fire. Bargain Basement also has a relationship with the Key Resource Centre and the local shelter, where they provide these organizations with coupons for people who are struggling.

“Donations have increased ten fold since we moved to this location. I have nothing but good things to say about the women who work in the back sorting through all the donations,” Jennifer said.

Amy Murray and Jean King are the women who have volunteered to be markers. Both Murray and King spend hours deciding whether material donated gets sold, put on racks, etc. The Fort St. James thrift store has a relationship with Salvation Army in Prince George where they recycle fibres, so that no donated item goes to the landfill.

 

