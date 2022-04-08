Basketball brings Nak’azdli youth together through team spirit

Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation youth are back from the All Native Junior Basketball Tournament with a spring in their step

The Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation U17 Trees team are back from the All Native Junior Basketball Tournament in Kelowna (March 20 through March 26) with plans to visit Haisla Nation for a round-robin tournament over the weekend of April 16.

Coach Brendan Taylor said the Trees Basketball Program, named after the late Terry “Tree” Sam, has youth in the community showing a renewed interest in sports after a successful tournament.

“They represented the community well. I’m impressed with everyone’s kindness and generosity and sharing. Big kids helping little kids and just having fun,” Taylor said.

“Just getting there was a win for us. Just getting on that court was a win. Then winning two games was unbelievable… I’m so proud of the guys. We’re still practicing, they’re running really hard in practice and it’s just great.”

The Trees got off to a strong start with two wins and three losses overall in the tournament.

Taylor said their game with the Haisla team, which they won by 4 points, was close and competitive.

“I really pushed during our practices that rule number one is to have fun. They always rose to the occasion.”

He said Nak’azdli used to be a “powerhouse for basketball” but participation lagged after Terry Sam’s passing.

Winnie Sam has been the “anchor” keeping the gym going in the community. Rosemarie Sam organized to make the team happen this year.

There was a team ready for the 2020 All Native Basketball Tournament but that was canceled due to the pandemic.

Taylor said he and assistant coach Devron Prince are excited to see the positive momentum building around sports.

“Now that we’ve got basketball I’m having lots of youth come out and the gym is getting used again and we’re rebuilding habits of going to the gym,” Taylor said.

“We’re hoping to start a self fulfilling program so that as these guys get older and move on to intermediate or men’s, we’ll teach them systems and they can start coaching younger teams.”

Taylor said it’s great to see the youth hanging around the gym shooting hoops and getting involved.

The basketball season ends after the tournament in Haisla but baseball starts right after that.

“The guys will be in a bit of shape and they have that team spirit. We’re already talking about next year.”

