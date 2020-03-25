BC Chamber and partners asked businesses to offer feedback on COVID-19 impacts. (BC Chamber)

BC Chamber led survey shows businesses are in a ‘dire state’

Due to COVID-19, around a million people in Canada applied for EI last week

A BC Chamber-led survey paints a dire picture of what businesses are experiencing through the virus pandemic.

BC Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Small Business BC, the BC Economic Development Association, and Community Futures BC, launched a survey on March 13, to understand what businesses in BC were experiencing due to COVID-19 and to hear solutions.

In a March 19 release, the chamber shared statistics and responses provided by almost 8000 businesses. Final results can be found here.

90 percent of businesses are currently being impacted by the pandemic, the survey found.

Out of those impacted, 83 percent are seeing a ‘drop in revenue, business or deal flow’.

In the Nechako and North Coast region, 63 percent respondents to the survey said they were ‘having a significant economic impact on their businesses.’

Eighty-nine percent respondents in the same region said they ‘anticipate their business will be impacted in the near future’.

In terms of what the government can do, 52 percent said they should get more flexibility around timelines for tax remittances (eliminate late remittance penalties); 40 percent said they want the government to work with banks/lending institutions to offer zero interest loans, loan guarantees or lines of credit.

38 percent want government to enhance EI access or wage replacement for employees.

Here is the the full survey and recommendations per region.

In the March 19 release, BC Chamber of Commerce said that the survey revealed, “that self-employed and/or contract workers are gravely concerned, due to their ineligibility for Employment insurance.”

“One respondent says,’I am the only full-time employee, and I may need to close my business, potentially go bankrupt and lose $100,000 investment. I’ve paid into EI my entire life, except for the last year since starting my business. What services are available to me during this incredibly challenging time?’”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a new benefit on March 25, to streamline aid for Canadians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

This aid will replace the two announced last week as part of the $82-billion funding package.

Canadians who have lost their jobs will receive $2,000 in aid, that will last four months and application for this will be available on April 6, Trudeau said.

Around one million people have applied for EI in the past week due to the crisis.

People who qualify for the money include workers who are sick, quarantined or have been laid off due to COVID-19, parents with sick family members, children or kids who must stay home because schools and daycares are closed, and who are self-employed and losing work or closing up shop due to the virus.

Trudeau said workers who still have jobs, but have seen their pay cut, will also qualify.

Are you a local business in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James or Fraser Lake, and want to share your concerns with the Omineca Express or Caledonia Courier, email the Editor at aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com.

With files from Katya Slepian.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland
Next story
Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Just Posted

BC Chamber led survey shows businesses are in a ‘dire state’

Due to COVID-19, around a million people in Canada applied for EI last week

Co-op model for ICI recycling being approached in Fort St. James

COVID-19 has brought uncertainty to the project

Teachers to return to school after spring-break, to work on distance education methods

SD91 superintendent Manu Madhok, gave an update to the Omineca Express on March 22.

Resources for businesses and workers dealing with COVID-19 layoffs and closures

Here is a list of resources to navigate the system during the global pandemic.

COVID-19 Relief Fund initiated by northern B.C. charity organization

“Even in these uncertain times, no one is powerless to make a difference,” says United Way of Northern BC.

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

Most Read