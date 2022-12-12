B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Children’s prepared to double-bunk patients during busy respiratory illness season

B.C. emergency rooms had been seeing a peak of up to 6,900 patients daily

BC Children’s Hospital has approved double-bunking patients in single-occupancy rooms as it tries to cope with an influx of patients with respiratory illnesses.

A memo obtained by The Canadian Press says that while it’s preferable that patients be in single rooms, two patients may share “if required to provide safe care.”

The memo, sent Friday, says similar measures have been implemented in other years and any decision must be made in consultation with the hospital’s infection prevention and control team.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province was seeing a “dramatic increase” in illness and it arrived sooner than the seasonal flu usually would.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said at the same time that provincial emergency rooms had been seeing a peak of up to 6,900 patients daily.

The province has been campaigning for more young children to be vaccinated against the flu.

RELATED: Singh threatens to pull out of supply and confidence agreement over health care

VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

HealthHospitals

Previous story
Return to in-person work a contentious issue among federal public servants
Next story
Crown says escaped inmates worked together to murder B.C. man

Just Posted

Images from BC RCMP show extensive damage done to Coastal GasLink equipment and work sites on Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)
$100K reward offered for information on attack on Coastal GasLink camp near Houston

FILE – Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief Aileen Prince speaking at Spirit Square in Fort St. James. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock)
Nak’azdli Whut’en gets B.C. bioeconomy funding for joint venture with Deadwood Innovations

Gitga’at First Nation filed a complaint with the BC Utilities Commission about an annual fee BC Hydro charges them for $85,000. (Photo: Karen Harrison Massier/Facebook)
Utility commission deliberates Gitga’at First Nation complaint against BC Hydro fee

FILE – Police are reminding everyone to make plans around designated drivers this holiday season. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
‘Tis the season: Mounties nab speeders, drivers under influence in Fort St. James