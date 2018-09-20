(Pexels)

BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

  • Sep. 20, 2018 11:25 a.m.
  • News

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation is warning the public after fraudulent PayPal receipts were sent to B.C. email addresses.

“The email is not from BC Children’s Hospital Foundation or PayPal,” the hospital foundation said in a statement.

“It is a fraudulent attempt to gain access to your PayPal account.”

Anyone who gets the email is asked to forward it to spoof@paypal.com and then delete it.

The foundation warned recipients to not open any links or download any attachments, and if they have, to log into their PayPal account and review recent transactions.

For more tips on how to keep your account secure, visit PayPal’s website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth
Next story
Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

Just Posted

Decision on Burns Lake’s workforce camp “pending very soon”: Coastal GasLink

Meetings to discuss new camp location postponed due to wildfire situation

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Northern Health set to take pulse of region’s heart health in new consultations

Fort St. James’ consultation will take place Oct. 11

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Driver’s warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Former VP of lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility

Kerry Biggs will be the Chief Financial Officer of True Leaf, in Lumby

Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

People on opioid agonist treatment face lower risks of overdosing, BC Centre on Substance Use says

Northwest B.C. high school student lands role in Monkey Beach

The novel by Haisla-author Eden Robinson is being filmed in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

7th day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

Most Read