PHOTOS: B.C. paramedics conduct coronavirus training

British Columbia Emergency Health Services conducted professional emergency response training for patients exposed with the coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital on Mar. 5, 2020. (Contributed)

British Columbia Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) is preparing for the worst-case scenario – the coronavirus infecting residents in Kelowna.

This is just a test. Our #paramedics and health partners are undertaking a #COVID19 response exercise @ #Kelowna General Hospital today. Paramedics routinely follow infection protocols including use of face shields, masks, gloves, gowns and safety glasses. #InteriorHealth pic.twitter.com/VNzKZzV52k — Emerg Health Services (@BC_EHS) March 5, 2020

Local paramedics and health partners underwent training today (March 5) to practice treating patients infected with the virus during an emergency response exercise at Kelowna General Hospital.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, the training is a routine exercise.

“When paramedics attend a patient with potential coronavirus exposure, infection control procedures are immediately enacted, including full protective gear and provincial health notifications,” said the BCEHS in a tweet.

Paramedics used face shields, masks, gloves, gowns, and safety glasses during their training, which they will wear if the situation presents itself in real life. A dummy was also used as a patient.

Official training @ #Kelowna General Hospital today for response to #COVID-19. When #paramedics attend a patient w/ potential #coronavirus exposure, infection control procedures are immediately enacted, including full protective gear and provincial health notifications. pic.twitter.com/YZUyEK6B4c — Emerg Health Services (@BC_EHS) March 5, 2020

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, coughing, shortness of breath, and muscle aches.

As of March 5, there are 34 people infected in Canada, including 13 cases in B.C.

