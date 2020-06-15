(Black Press Media files)

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

A BC Ferries employee died after falling into the Fraser River last week, the company said in a statement Monday (June 15).

In an email, spokesperson Deborah Marshall said the employee fell in on Friday while working at the BC Ferries fleet maintenance unit in Richmond. Police and search crews were able to recover the victim’s body on Saturday.

“This is extremely distressing news for all of us and our hearts go out to his family and friends, to our employees who work at the fleet maintenance unit alongside this person, and to our entire BC Ferries’ family,” Marshall said.

WorkSafeBC confirmed it is investigating the incident to determine how it happened. BC Ferries has also launched their own investigation.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant
Next story
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Just Posted

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

Northern B.C. First Nations wrap up testimony against Rio Tinto (Alcan), B.C. and Canada

Saik’uz and Stellat’en First Nations have taken Rio Tinto (Alcan), B.C. and Canada to court over the construction and operation of the Kenney Dam on the Nechako River.

Graduation plans in Fort St. James for Class of 2020

Fort St. James Secondary School is set to have their graduation on June 19.

RCMP lay out yearly ongoing concerns in letter to municipal council

The letter was provided as part of Fort St. James detachment’s annual performance plan.

New emergency and public alerts system released by the RDBN

This new mass communication system is called Voyent Alert.

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

New association launches to give voice to B.C. First Nation development corporations

First Nation Business Development Association is comprised of nearly 50 members

Canada-U.S. couple says 14-day quarantine makes border rules for families ‘illogical’

Despite exemption, travel restrictions still make international travel not possible for some couples

Public, media blocked from Vanderhoof council meetings for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules.

Most Read