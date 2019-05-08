BC Ferries have announced two promotions, this summer. (Peninsula News Review File)

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

BC Ferries has announced two promotions offering discounts on over 1,600 sailings.

As part of their Sunrise and Sunset Savings promotion, select early morning and late evening sailings will be discounted between May 16 and Sept. 4.

Prices will be dropped to $49, $59 or $69 for a one-way standard passenger vehicle and driver on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen – Duke Point, and Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay routes. Some return trips will be made available for $49 on the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale route.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries’ marine super talks dodging whales

The second promotion is called Bring it All, and targets customers travelling with an extra-long recreation vehicle. Between May 16 and Sept. 4, travellers with vehicles over 20 feet (6.1 metres) will see the normal $6.50 per additional foot charge drop to $3.25, on select sailings on two of the routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island. BC Ferries say that more than 1,100 sailings are discounted on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen – Duke Point routes.

“Not only do these promotions offer customers an opportunity to save on their travel this summer, they also help spread vehicle traffic across our ferry system,” said Janet Carson, BC Ferries’ vice-president of marketing and customer experience.

“We look forward to welcoming both new and returning customers on board this summer .”

ALSO READ: BC Ferries win award for green ‘innovation’

The company says reservations on the discounted sailings are available on a first-come, first-served basis with significant discounts if booked seven days or more in advance.

For information visit bcferries.com.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
350 tonnes of pigeon poop on Saskatoon bridge
Next story
Surrey won’t reveal highrise that fails to meet building code standards

Just Posted

Category 2 open fires are now prohibited within the Stuart Nechako forest districts

BC Wildfire Service is implementing this prohibition because of dry and hot conditions in the forecast

Smithers resident’s challenge to Coastal GasLink heard by NEB

Lawyers submitted oral arguments on jurisdiction to the board in Calgary last week

Northwest plane-crash victim remembered as selfless member of community

Three people killed and one airlifted to hospital after a Cessna crashed north of Smithers on May 4

Photo Gallery: Wild Goose Chase Run in Vanderhoof a success, says organizer

Three records were broken in the 3.5 km and 8 km categories

Fort St. James coach receives community coach of the year award

Izzy Willick has been coaching athletes for the past 28-years

Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

The deferral period was first reduced to one year in 2016, from five years

‘A really chill guy’: B.C. woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

Surrey won’t reveal highrise that fails to meet building code standards

City of Surrey citing ‘confidentiality concerns’

B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton

NDP defends new speed cameras coming to 35 intersections

Cameras will automatically send out a ticket to the vehicle’s registered owner should it be speeding

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Most Read