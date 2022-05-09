BC Ferries will charge a 2.5 per cent fuel surcharge come June 1. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BC Ferries will charge a 2.5 per cent fuel surcharge come June 1. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BC Ferries upping fuel surcharge to 2.5% as gas prices soar

Gas hit $2.229 per litre in some parts of Metro Vancouver May 8

BC Ferries is increasing its fuel surcharge once again following another record-breaking hike in gas prices over the Mother’s Day weekend.

The transportation company announced Monday (May 9), its surcharge will be jumping from one to 2.5 per cent come June 1.

On Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island routes, it will amount to a 45 cent increase on an adult passenger ticket, and a $2.00 increase on a vehicle and driver. On inter-island routes, the same tickets will increase 25 cents and $1.05, respectively.

The increase will also impact trips where a surcharge has previously not been in place, including Port Hardy to Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy to Central Coast routes.

BC Ferries has used a fuel surcharge/rebate system for the last 18 years to help manage major changes in fuel prices. It said it is working toward electric ferries in the future once shore charging infrastructure can be installed in B.C.

Its Monday announcement follows a weekend gas hike to $2.229 per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations, and a prediction by analysts that it could climb even higher.

