BC Hydro opens applications for COVID-19 Relief Fund to residential customers

BC Hydro is accepting applications from residential customers for its COVID-19 Relief fund, the agency announced April 8.

Small business owners can also start applying to the fund starting April 13, BC Hydro said in the Wednesday news release.

Eligible customers will be able to apply for a one-time bill credit of three times their average monthly bill amount, the agency said.

Meanwhile, small business owners who have had to close their business as a result of COVID-19 can apply to have their electricity charges waived for up to three months.

BC Hydro customers have until June 30 to submit their application.

To be eligible for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, residential account holders should have had an account before March 31, and you or our partner/spouse should have lost employment or income due to COVID-19, because of:

  • a job lay-off
  • being quarantined or sick with COVID-19
  • taking care of a family member that is sick with COVID-19
  • providing care of their children due to school and daycare closures
  • be unable to earn self-employment income.

Additionally, customers have to be eligible for either Employment Insurance, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit or B.C.’s Emergency Response Benefit for Workers and provide proof of their application or approval.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, BC Hydro has seen an increase in the number of customers seeking help with their BC Hydro bills. This includes a seven per cent increase in bill deferrals compared to the monthly average,” the agency said.

For customers that do not meet the eligibility requirements for the the COVID-19 Relief Fund or the Customer Crisis Fund, BC Hydro offers payment deferrals and payment plans through its COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program. Customers can call BC Hydro’s customer team at 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) to discuss their options.

To apply for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, customers can visit bchydro.com/covid19relief.

