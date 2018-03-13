SPCA looks for owner of dog with chain collar embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

The BC SPCA is looking for help identifying the owner of a dog found off back roads near Yahk this past weekend suffering from a chain collar deeply embedded in his neck.

The canine, a one-year-old shar-pei/Labrador cross, named Rusty by SPCA staff, was brought to the SPCA’s East Kootenay location in Cranbrook Saturday, the organization said in a news release Tuesday.

A Good Samaritans found the dog on the Carrol Creek forest service road, between Yahk and Creston.

East Kootenay branch manager Christy King said the dog was rushed into surgery where necrotic tissue was removed from his neck.

“We are hopeful he will make a full recovery,” she said.

The BC SPCA has opened an investigation in the case and is asking anyone who may know the dog or his owners to contact the BC SPCA animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Ferries corporation status isn’t changing
Next story
Andrew Weaver re-introduces bill to lower B.C. voting age to 16

Just Posted

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

UPDATED: Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold facing numerous sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold, 28, has resigned from the BC Liberal Party following announcement of charges by RCMP

Burns Lake man gets life in prison for triple murder

Reuben Buhler, 56, was handed the life sentence with eligibility for parole in 22 years

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Cape Town running out of water

South Africa declares drought as national disaster

Tent city takes over front lawn of B.C. city hall

Homeless people and advocates protesting after Nanaimo loses funding for supportive housing

Most Read