BC SPCA seeks help for amputee kitten in Williams Lake

Macy the kitten is recovering after she was found along highway with shattered hip

Macy the kitten is recovering from an amputation of her leg at the Williams Lake SPCA after she was found injured alongside the highway. (SPCA photo)

The BC SPCA is hoping you can help Macy, a feral kitten found on the side of the highway near Williams Lake by a good Samaritan.

“The good Samaritan was driving home when she noticed a ‘lump’ on the white line on the edge of the road,” said Liz Dighton, manager, BC SPCA Williams Lake and district. “She wasn’t sure what it was but when she turned around to check she found the helpless kitten. She wrapped her up in a towel, placed her on the passenger seat and reached out to her daughter to help her find the closest veterinary clinic.”

When Macy arrived at the clinic, she was examined and it was determined that she had a broken femur that most likely came from being hit or run over by a vehicle. “The break was so severe amputation was the only option,” said Dighton. “She also had internal parasites but was in overall good health.”

Macy is currently recovering from her surgery at the BC SPCA and will be placed with a foster to continue her healing.

“Macy hisses when she first sees you but she quickly relaxes and becomes a friendly, sweet girl once she knows you are willing to pet her and stroke her head,” according to Dighton. “Back scratches and chin rubs turn her into a purr machine. She just loves it when people spend time with her.”

In addition to her surgery, Macy will require weeks of on-going care at the BC SPCA as well as vaccinations, de-worming, and pain control.

She will also be spayed and once she has recovered she will be available for adoption.

The BC SPCA is asking anyone who would like to help support Macy and other animals’ recoveries to please visit: medical.spca.bc.ca.

