BC SPCA wants your help for Treat Week

Treats aren’t just for your pets. Help raise money for the BC SPCA with Treat Week. Submitted Image.

The BC SPCA’s Treat Week is all about sharing the love. It’s your opportunity raise funds to help B.C. animals in need, and give your friends, family, and anyone else something sweet in exchange. There’s no need to worry about baking either, store bought treats are just as acceptable as homemade.

“By participating in Treat Week, animal lovers can help save the lives of our province’s most vulnerable animals while make everyone’s lives a little sweeter,” said Tess Repenning, manager of peer-to-peer fundraising for the BC SPCA in a release. “We are inviting participants to register their event at treatweek.ca to receive fundraising help, fantastic exclusives and more.”

This year Treat Week takes place Feb. 25 to March 3, and is expanding from cupcakes to include brownies, macarons, pancakes, popcorn, cocktails, lattes or any other treat you’d like to offer. You can show your love for animals by taking treats into work or school, or throwing a party for family and friends. All the “dough” raised from Treat Week goes to help abandoned, neglected or abused animals in the BC SPCA’s care across the province.

If you enter by Thursday, Jan. 31 and raise $50 or more, you’ll be entered in a draw to win a KitchenAid stand mixer. When you register, you can receive fundraising help, recipes, prizing announcements and more.

Register today at www.treatweek.ca and stay up-to-date on all the Treat Week activities.

