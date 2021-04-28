BC Wildfire Service oversees prescribed burns along Tachie Highway

Crews out and about last week

The prescribed burns have been conducted in sections of approximately 0.1 to 1.0 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Prescribed burns hope to reduce the risk of wildfire and restore local ecosystems along the Tachie Highway.

Smoke could be seen along the highway between Sunnyside and Fort St. James as crews with the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) conducted controlled burns on April 15, April 20 and April 21.

To date, an area of approximately eight hectares has been burned to reduce accumulations of combustible materials and decrease the risk to infrastructure such as power lines, highway travel corridors and public safety during wildfire season, BCWS said.

“Historically, grass- lands along the Tachie Highway have been sensitive to human-caused fires.”

More than 70 per cent of wildfires sparked across B.C. this year are believed to have been human-caused.

