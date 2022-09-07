BCGEU members in the cannabis and liquor distribution industry rallied outside Finance Minister Selina Robinson on April 14, 2021. (LDB Anonymous/Twitter)

BCGEU, province reach tentative deal in collective bargaining after 2 weeks of job action

The BC General Employees’ Union says it has reached a tentative three-year agreement with the provincial government on behalf of its 33,000 bargaining unit members.

After negotiations broke down in August, the union entered into two weeks of Phase One in their job action plan, which involved picketing outside four major liquor and cannabis warehouses in the province.

ALSO READ: BCGEU bans overtime work by members as job action intensifies

READ ALSO: BC Liquor Stores to start rationing alcohol amid ongoing strike

“After almost two weeks of job action and nine consecutive days at the table, enough progress was made that the committee decided it was time to let our members see what’s on offer and have their say,” BCGEU president Stephanie Smith said in a statement Wednesday (Sept. 7).

Highlights from the tentative agreement include a 25-cent hourly raise within the next year, followed by an increase to all pay rates by 3.24 per cent. From there, pay increases will increase between 5.5 per cent to 6.75 per cent in Year Two, followed by 2 per cent to 3 per cent in Year Three.

As well, all employees will get two additional supplemental paid days of leave per year and Indigenous employees will receive a further two days of cultural leave.

Next steps include a ratification vote by the union members in order for the tentative agreement to go ahead.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsProvincial Government

Previous story
British man pleads guilty to UK murder of B.C. teen
Next story
B.C. community under evacuation alert as blaze near Manning Park intensifies

Just Posted

Barrett Jack. (Facebook photo)
Family claims RCMP said man who died in Smithers jail was on ‘suicide watch’

Smithers RCMP detachment. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Man dies in RCMP custody in Smithers; police cite ‘self-inflicted actions’

New Hazelton RCMP locate a significant amount of suspected illicit drugs, 14 rifles, 2 sawed off shotguns, soft and hard body armor, crossbows, and ammunition after an armed robbery on Friday. (Photo provided by the RCMP)
Armed robbery in New Hazelton leads to arrest and seizure of drugs and guns

Smithers Golf and Country Club director of golf operations Steven Coulthard presents the Men’s Northern Open trophy to 2022 winner Joel Veenstra. (Submitted photo)
Smithereen takes back Men’s Northern Open title in tight battle with defending champ from Terrace