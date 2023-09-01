A sign has been put up in Vernon's Polson Park after a sighting of a black bear was confirmed on Monday, Aug. 28. (Contributed)

Bear breaking into B.C. homeless tents euthanized

Conservation Officers removed the black bear from a Vernon park Friday morning

A black bear had to be put down after causing proeprty damage and accessing homeless tents in Vernon’s Polson Park.

The Conservation Officer Service (CO) has had several reports of the brown phase black bear in the popular park for several days.

But the latest activity caused concern and bear was tranquilized, removed from the park and euthanized.

“This bear had been recently reported accessing homeless individual tents, accessing unsecure garbage and birdfeeders and causing property damage,” the COS said.

“The bear had become indifferent to human activity and was actively searching for non-natural food in a urban area. Due to this behavior the bear was deemed a risk to the public and euthanized.”

The bear was first spotted Monday, Aug. 28 and signs were posted in the park warning users of its presence.

“This is an unpleasant reminder to residents of Vernon to ensure attractants are secure on their property to prevent further instances like this,” COS said.

Visit WildSafeBC.com to learn how to prevent human/wildlife conflicts.

READ MORE: Black bear spotted in popular Vernon park

READ MORE: Orphaned black bear rescued in Shuswap area now recovering in Smithers

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bearsVernonWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Apocalypse’ in retreat? 2 of 3 major Okanagan blazes under control

Just Posted

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross enjoys a bike ride on Sept. 16, 2020. Almost a year later, a cycling accident would result in short-term memory loss, prompting him to seek community support to recall recent events. (Peter Versteege photo)
B.C. MLA Ellis Ross suffers memory loss following bike incident

Quesnel & District 4-H got $8,000 from Four Rivers’ community support fund to support the purchase of new project penning for the 4-H pigs. ( Four Rivers Co-op/ Facebook) Quesnel & District 4-H got $8,000 from Four Rivers’ community support fund to support the purchase of new project penning for the 4-H pigs. ( Four Rivers Co-op/ Facebook)
Four Rivers Co-op announces 14 northern B.C. organizations as recipients of community fund

Immediate action has to be taken to reduce toxic drug risks in vulnerable First Nations communities, according to Dr. Nel Wieman, Acting Chief Medical Officer for the First Nations Health Authority. (Photo provided by FNHA)
Overdose Awareness Day underscores crippling crisis in northern B.C.

The sunset in Cottonwood Park in Fort St. James, captured in the summer (Contributed Taylor Hansen).
Fort St. James photographer finds the beauty in her community